A ‘Friends’ Game Show Is Coming to Max

If you’ve watched every episode of Friends multiple times, and you’re still finding yourself drawn back to the show over and over, you’ll soon be able to watch a new game show based on the beloved ’90s sitcom.

Dubbed Fast Friends, the show has received a green light from Max, which is also the current streaming home of the original Friends episodes.

According to the press release, the show, which will be shot at the Friends Experience in New York City, “will take place in the celebrated series’ iconic sets in a fast-paced competition event. From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard FRIENDS fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan.”

The show is expected to last for four episodes.

Max was also the streaming home of Friends: The Reunion back in 2021. That turned out to be the final onscreen appearance of series star Matthew Perry before his death in late October of 2023.

The streamer is also hyping their Friends collection with new bonus materials, including a featurette called “Friends From the Start,” in which “the creative team discusses the development and casting of Friends while reflecting on the challenges that arose during the early years.”

Production on Fast Friends is scheduled to begin next month, so if you like to imagine yourself as the ultimate Friends fan and weren’t cast on this game show, I guess it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year.

