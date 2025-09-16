Central Perk is coming to Manhattan, and this time it’s not just a pop-up or limited fan event.

The iconic coffee shop featured in Friends is finally getting its very own permanent location in New York City.

A modernized (but still cozy) version of Central Perk Coffee Co. will soon open its doors in Times Square, offering Friends fans and tourists alike the opportunity to grab a cuppa and curl up on Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, and Chandler’s favorite orange couch.

The café, located at the corner of 7th Avenue and 47th Street, will feature Friends-inspired food and artisanal beverages conceived by Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio.

According to a conceptual rendering of the storefront, the coffee shop will feature a replica of the show’s orange sofa set piece and a neon sign that reads “The One With…,” perfect for social media photo ops.

The shop will also sell take-home coffee blends and special Friends and Central Perk merchandise.

“Central Perk is one of the most iconic landmarks in television history. After the incredible response in Boston, bringing Central Perk to Times Square isn’t just the next step — it’s a homecoming,” Peter van Roden, EVP of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, told Variety in a statement.

“This is about delivering an experience in the heart of Manhattan, where the story began, and letting fans from around the world step into a space that’s both nostalgic yet freshly reimagined. There’s no better place than New York City to celebrate the legacy of Friends and to continue building on the connection fans feel with Central Perk,” van Roden added.

This will mark the second permanent location of a Central Perk Coffee Co. shop following the 2023 opening of the company’s Boston location.

Central Perk New York City is scheduled to open in Times Square sometime in the fall.

