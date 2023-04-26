Everything New on Netflix in May 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s got his first TV series (no, The Celebrity Apprentice doesn’t count) and it premieres on Netflix in May. It’s called FUBAR, and it’s billed as a sort of modern version of True Lies, with Arnold playing a CIA agent who keeps his job a secret from his daughter — who also turns out to be a CIA agent. I hate when that happens.

That show premieres on May 25. Also in May we’ll get the first Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte, a documentary on Anna Nicole Smith, Hannah Gadsby’s new comedy special, and a new animated series called Mulligan from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Plus, Tim Robinson’s acclaimed series I Think You Should Leave returns at the end of the month.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in May. Good look trying to watch even a tenth of all this stuff.

Avail. 5/1/23

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

Avail. 5/2/23

Love Village -- NETFLIX SERIES

Singles 35 and over of various backgrounds relocate to a house in the countryside for another chance at love. Will they find "the one" — or leave alone?

The Tailor -- NETFLIX SERIES

A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

Avail. 5/3/23

Jewish Matchmaking -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to top Jewish matchmaker, Aleeza Ben Shalom. Will using the traditional practice of shidduch dating help them find their soulmate in today’s world?

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new season brings more tricky Technicals, spectacular Showstoppers and amazingly talented kids to the big white tent. On your marks, get set... bake!

Avail. 5/4/23

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Larva family is growing! When Red and Yellow welcome a baby caterpillar into their lives, they get a crash course in parenting and all things putrid.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

Young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this "Bridgerton" universe prequel.

Sanctuary -- NETFLIX SERIES

A tough, desperate kid becomes a sumo wrestler, captivating fans with his cocky attitude — and upsetting an industry steeped in tradition.

Avail. 5/6/23

A Man Called Otto

Avail. 5/8/23

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Eddy, Summer and Kodi are back in action at Xus National Park, learning about nature on exciting adventures with new visitors — and old friends, too!

Avail. 5/9/23

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby is back for their third Netflix comedy special, Something Special, and it's a feel good show. Seriously. In this smart and dare we say...feel good set, the comedian talks about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and much more. Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, Something Special premieres globally on Netflix on May 9.

Avail. 5/10/23

Dance Brothers -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two brothers trying to make it as dancers open their own club, but their artistic drive soon clashes with the business, threatening their relationship.

Missing: Dead or Alive? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who've disappeared under troubling circumstances.

Queen Cleopatra -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. This season will feature Queen Cleopatra, the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman -- a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect. Cleopatra’s heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood. Now our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.

Avail. 5/11/23

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe -- NETFLIX FILM

In the wake of her prom scandal, Princess Margrethe longs for normalcy as she struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama.

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME

As public sentiment turns against Ultraman, Shinjiro learns that his inherited powers may come with a heavy price, in this exciting series conclusion.

Avail. 5/12/23

Black Knight -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights — and they’re far from your average deliverymen.

Call Me Kate

The Mother -- NETFLIX FILM

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Mulligan -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this satirical comedy, when most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America and form a more perfect union?

Queer Eye: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Join the party with the Fab Five in the city of New Orleans for a new season of inspirational heroes — and beautiful before-and-afters.

Avail. 5/13/23

UglyDolls

Avail. 5/16/23

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her.

Avail. 5/17/23

Faithfully Yours -- NETFLIX FILM

Using each other as alibis, two friends sneak off to indulge in secret affairs — but their elaborate web of lies unravels when one of them goes missing.

Fanfic -- NETFLIX FILM

Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves.

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Conor McGregor embarks on the most important year of his career, fighting three times and trying to climb back to the top of the UFC ladder. This series will be an all-access look at this polarizing superstar, along with the deeper history of what brought him to this point.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Working: What We Do All Day -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

What brings you joy in work? What gives you purpose? What makes a good job…good? These are the questions at the center of WORKING: WHAT WE DO ALL DAY, a compelling documentary series that explores the ways in which we find meaning in our work and how our experiences and struggles connect us on a human level.

Avail. 5/18/23

Kitti Katz -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes to save the world from an evil Egyptian goddess — and still have time for soccer practice.

XO, Kitty -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same Seoul high school attended by her late mother.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune -- NETFLIX SERIES

With Earth colonized by a superior alien civilization, Akira's only chance at a better future is to enlist as an expendable Yakitori foot soldier.

Avail. 5/19/23

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom -- NETFLIX FILM

Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince.

Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM

When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician's garden, a spirited cop's investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth.

Muted -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sergio hasn't spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation.

Selling Sunset: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The stakes and stilettos are as high as they’ve ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat.

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The celebrity crew is back — and their claws are out. Join the stars as they return to Johannesburg for another season of fun, fights and drama.

Avail. 5/22/23

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Sam and Kit are back to collect the clues and solve more animal mysteries from around the world with new cases, new rides and new creature pals!

Avail. 5/23/23

All American: Season 5

MerPeople -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance. Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality.

Victim/Suspect -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When a journalist digs into a case of a woman charged with falsely reporting a rape, a pattern emerges: authorities turning the tables on victims.

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love.

Avail. 5/24/23

Hard Feelings -- NETFLIX FILM

Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other.

Mother's Day -- NETFLIX FILM

When the son she's never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On."

Avail. 5/25/23

FUBAR -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Avail. 5/26/23

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New host Michelle Buteau ("The Circle") joins the judges for a fresh round of heated competition between eight of the best barbecuers in the country.

Blood & Gold -- NETFLIX FILM

At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold.

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina -- NETFLIX FILM

After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.

Turn of the Tide -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a boat loaded with cocaine sinks off the Azores, Eduardo sees a risky but exciting opportunity to make money and fulfill impossible dreams.

Avail. 5/30/23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a third season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations.

Avail. 5/31/23

Heartland Season 15

Mixed by Erry -- NETFLIX FILM

Smuggling self-made mixtapes in 1980s Naples, an aspiring DJ and his two brothers become surprisingly powerful record producers wanted by the law.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On."

