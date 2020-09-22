It has now been 16 years since The Passion of the Christ became one of the biggest independent films in history. For years and years, writer/director Mel Gibson has wanted to make a sequel, supposedly titled The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, which would continue the story. According to the Bible, Jesus was resurrected three days after his burial, so Gibson is more than a bit behind schedule.

He’s still at it anyway. We’ve had reports about the sequel here at ScreenCrush as recently as two years ago, and now there’s another. Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel says Gibson has not given up his dream of another Passion and told Breitbart that he just completed another draft of the script. Caviezel said:

Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft. It’s coming. It’s called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. It’s going to be the biggest film in world history.

The first Passion grossed more than $611 million in theaters around the world back in 2004. Adjusted for inflation, it’s the 69th biggest movie in history. So “the biggest film in world history” might be a tall ask, but it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility. Superhero movies are all the rage these days, and as Caviezel himself says, when he made The Passion of the Christ he “got to play the greatest superhero there ever was.”