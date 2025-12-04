We’ve got some out-of-this-world news for Men in Black fans: A brand-new Men in Black movie is reportedly in development at Sony Pictures.

Deadline reports Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner is attached to write the fifth installment in the Men in Black series, which currently includes the original trilogy as well as the soft reboot film released six years ago.

Sources told Deadline no talent is officially attached to the film just yet, but that Sony hopes original star Will Smith will ultimately reprise his role as Agent J after receiving Bremner’s yet-to-be-finished script. The outlet reports “the plan is to have the character back in the first draft” in some capacity.

Neither Sony nor Smith’s representatives have commented on the reports as of publishing.

Bremner penned the third installment in the popular Smith-starring Bad Boys franchise. Bad Boys for Life was released in 2020 and revitalized the buddy cop action series with its highest rated film to date. The screenwriter also returned to pen the script for 2024’s follow-up, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

As for Men in Black, the popular sci-fi comedy series currently includes three films starring Smith and Tommy Lee Jones — 1997’s Men in Black, 2002’s Men in Black II and 2012’s Men in Black 3 — as well as the 2019 spinoff/reboot Men in Black: International starring Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth.

Neither Smith nor Jones appeared in the fourth film.

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and based on the Marvel Comics series The Men in Black, the original Men in Black movie was released on July 2, 1997. The film was a smash success at the box office, making $589 million against a $90 million budget.

