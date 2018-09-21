Thor and Valkyrie are stripping off their Asgardian armor for something a little more formal. Donning black ties and white shirts, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson‘s Men (and Women) in Black have arrived.

The Thor: Ragnarok stars have reunited for the Men in Black spinoff, a reboot of sorts of the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones-led franchise. The new movie will be helmed by Straight Outta Compton and Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray. Production has been underway since July and finally, the stars decided to give us a sneak peek at their secret agents. Please enjoy this very serious pose from Hemsworth’s Instagram:

Yeah yeah, they look super cool and ultra profesh in that photo; definitely two people aliens would not wanna mess with. But Thompson’s account has the good stuff. Please enjoy these two silly outtakes from her Instagram (click the arrow on the right edge of the photo to scroll):

View this post on Instagram ☯️ #MIB @chrishemsworth A post shared by Tessa Thompson (@tessamaethompson) on Sep 20, 2018 at 2:11pm PDT

Wait – there’s more! Here’s Hemsworth spinning around the set like goofball.

The original 1997 Men in Black followed Smith and Jones as two agents who monitor extraterrestrial life on Earth for a secret organization. And then there were those sequels that no one remembers beyond all the Frank the Pug stuff. Gray’s spinoff, which was written by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, will take place in the London branch of the agency, where Emma Thompson’s Agent O is now in charge (heck yes).

The rest of the awesome cast includes Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Les Twins, and Rafe Spall. At this point much of the plot remains a mystery, but what more do you need to know – a killer cast with Thompson and Hemsworth playing secret alien-investigating agents? Give me 10 tickets please.

Men in Black hits theaters June 14, 2019.