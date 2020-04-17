The Best Movies Set Entirely On Screens

They say that life imitates art, but more often than not, art imitates life. That would explain the invention of the subgenre of movies set entirely on phone and computer screens, a subset of found footage horror and mockumentaries that has become more and more popular over the last decade. As technology continues to play an exceedingly important role in our lives, filmmakers have been experimenting with telling stories exclusively through screencasts, webcams, and even Snapchat.

Five years ago, the webcam thriller Unfriended was released in the United States. Produced by Blumhouse and distributed by Universal Pictures, Unfriended is one of only a few computer screen films to break into the mainstream. Feeding on our distinctly modern fears of sharing too much online, Unfriended tells a supernatural horror story that feels unnervingly realistic. Here are 10 noteworthy computer screen films that explore what it really means to be “online.”