Three Oscar winners and two Oscar nominees are joining the voice cast of the next Minions movie.

The just-announced additions to the Minions crew for the upcoming Minions & Monsters include Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, and Trey Parker — who previously voiced a super-villain in Despicable Me 3. (As that film was set in the present, and the new Minions is set in the past, I am unsure if he’s playing a new character or not.)

Actors Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr are joining the cast of the film as well. If you missed it, here is the Minions & Monsters trailer:

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This is the third Minions movie, the phenomenally successful spinoff franchise of the also-popular Despicable Me saga. There have been seven movies with the Minions in the last 16 years — more than there has been Avengers movies or Transformers movies, or really any IP I can think of. What I’m saying is the Minions are the most dominant piece of popular culture in the world. What I’m also saying is: Banana.

Minions & Monsters is directed by Pierre Coffin, who voices the Minions themselves, and directed the first three Despicable Mes and the first Minions. All told, the seven Despicable Me and Minions movies have earned almost $5.5 billion worldwide to date.

Here is the new film’s official synopsis:

In theaters July 1, 2026, Illumination’s Minions & Monsters is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions, led by Dick, conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

Minions & Monsters is scheduled to open in theaters on July 1.

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