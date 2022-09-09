Peacock Announces ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Premiere Date

The fifth-biggest movie of the year so far is Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest installment in the surprisingly durable Despicable Me/Minions franchise. This is technically the fifth movie in the saga, following three Despicable Mes and one previous Minions. This one grossed $360.5 million in U.S. theaters this summer, and almost $900 million worldwide. It made more money in theaters around the world than Thor: Love and Thunder. Audiences apparently cannot get enough of those darn Minions.

The film is a sequel to 2015’s Minions, which was a prequel to the earlier trilogy of Despicable Mes. So it’s a prequel sequel. What is that called? A quel? I don’t know. In any event, if you missed it in theaters the first time, you will get a chance on streaming in just a few weeks. Minions: The Rise of Gru will premiere on Peacock later this month.

Steve Carell returns as the voice of the lovably evil Gru, alongside a cast that also includes Russell Brand, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh and Julie Andrews. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

Minions: The Rise of Gru premieres on Peacock on September 23.

