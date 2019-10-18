The 12 Most Misunderstood Movie Villains

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters this week, just in time for Halloween. The franchise tells the story of Sleeping Beauty from Maleficent’s point of view, revealing her tragic backstory. This insight into her past life completely shifts our perception of the original tale.

One of the key components of an exciting movie is a good villain. But what makes a good villain? The most memorable villains are the ones who, underneath their evil exterior, aren’t that different from us. Let’s take a look at 12 movie villains who were seriously misunderstood by everyone around them.