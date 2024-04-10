‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Trailer: All the Easter Eggs You Missed

Joker: Folie à Deux just debuted its first trailer, featuring the return of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and the debut of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn. This franchise is set in its own separate DC universe, with no other superheroes or villains — at least that we know of so far. But that doesn’t mean the film isn’t indebted to the long history of DC Comics, or that it doesn’t contain references to other movies — especially Hollywood musicals from the Golden Age.

For a look at all those references, check out our latest ScreenCrush video, which picks apart the Joker: Folie à Deux trailer, explains what the first movie tells us about this sequel, what to expect about what is real in Joker 2 and what may be happening inside the mind of Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, and why the musical is the perfect genre to explore the twisted psyches of Joker and Harley. Watch our full breakdown of the trailer below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all of the Easter eggs in the Joker sequel trailer, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, one on why Green Lantern deserves a second look, and what The Flash’s poor box office performance means for the future of James Gunn’s DC Universe. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to open in theaters on October 4.

The 10 Most Ridiculous Tropes In Action Movies Good luck finding an action movie that doesn't have at least a few of these stereotypes.