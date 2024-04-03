‘Joker 2’ Rated R For Strong Violence and Nudity

Joker: Folie à Deux has received its official rating from the Motion Picture Association fo America. The DC Comics sequel will be rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

(Nudity that is somehow “brief” and “full” feels like an oxymoron, doesn’t it? It’s like a contradiction of terms.)

If you look at the MPAA’s official ratings website, you can see the movie’s full description there now.

For sake of comparison, the first Joker film from director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix was rated R for “strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images.”

A few other DC movies have received R ratings from the MPAA in recent years, including James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and several of the film’s direct-to-video animated movies, like Batman: The Killing Joke, based on the graphic novel of the same name.

Still, most DC movies — and most superhero movies in general — remain firmly in the realm of the PG-13 rating. DC’s most recent Batman movie, The Batman, was rated PG-13 despite its bleak themes and dark subject matter for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.”

If Folie à Deux is good, its adults-only rating should not stand in the way of its box-office success. The first Joker grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office despite its R rating. In fact, it was the first R-rated movie to ever earn that much in theaters. It doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that the sequel could match or even surpass that.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to open in theaters on October 4, 2024. The first trailer for the film will premiere online next week.