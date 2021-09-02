‘Moonfall’ Trailer: The Director of ‘Independence Day’ Is Gonna Blow Up the Moon

It can’t be easy being Roland Emmerich. As the director of Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012, people always look to him to blow up bigger and bigger stuff. But he’s already blown up everything! What’s left to destroy?

Well, how about the Moon and the entire Earth all at once? Would that be something you disaster-loving action junkies would be interested in seeing?

Interested or not, you’re getting it in Moonfall, Emmerich’s latest destructopalooza. It stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley as the only people alive who can supposedly stop the Moon from slamming into the Earth in a matter of weeks. The trailer seems to promise... aliens are involved somehow? Or at least weird alien technology? And swarms of...stuff? See for yourself:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Wait... what do we think the Moon is? I thought it was the Moon! I thought it was the Moon! Someone tell me what the Moon is!!!!!

Moonfall is scheduled to crash into theaters on February 4, 2022.

