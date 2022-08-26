Everything New on HBO Max in September 2022
A lot of headlines lately focus on what’s not coming to HBO Max in the months ahead, but here’s the stuff you will get to see there in September. Now that Warner Bros.’ movies don’t premiere simultaneously in theaters on streaming, you have to wait a few months to watch the company’s big theatrical releases at home. Which means it’s just about time for Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic biopic of Elvis Presley. If you prefer your movies with more moons falling, there’s Moonfall, a movie about the Moon falling, and the brave astronauts who race to stop the Moon from falling. Will the Moon fall? (It’s the title of the movie, so we’re gonna say probably.)
September also has the Season 2 return of Los Espookys, a documentary miniseries about the Iran Hostage Crisis, and the debut of Batwheels, a new Batman cartoon series for younger viewers. Also there are new weekly episodes of House of the Dragon each Sunday, but you probably don’t need us to remind you about that.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in September:
September 1
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble, 1944
Andy Hardy's Double Life, 1942
Andy Hardy's Private Secretary, 1941
Angela, 1995
Another Thin Man, 1939
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
Beau Travail, 1999
Cat People, 1942
The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Double Trouble, 1967
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy, 1965
Glory, 1989
Harper, 1966
Holiday, 1930
Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
The Nitwits, 1935
The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
Operation Crossbow, 1965
The Outfit, 1973
Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
Ratcatcher, 1999
Red Dust, 1932
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
Road to Singapore, 1931
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Rosetta, 1999
The Scapegoat, 1959
The Sea Wolf, 1941
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
Spinout, 1966
The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
Till the End of Time, 1946
Topsy-Turvy, 1999
Torpedo Run, 1958
Varda by Agnès, 2019
Village of the Damned, 1960
Waterloo Bridge, 1940
We're All Going To The World's Fair, 2021
What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
Working Girls, 1986
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Zandy's Bride, 1974
September 2
Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
September 3
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
September 4
Primera, 2021
The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
September 5
Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
September 7
The Brave One, 1956
Young Sheldon, Season 5
September 9
HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
Tom Swift, Season 1
September 10
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
September 12
The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
September 14
Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
September 15
Dos Monjes, 1934
Lucia, 1968
September 16
Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
September 17
Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
September 21
Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
September 22
The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Living Single, Seasons 1-5
September 23
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
September 28
Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
September 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
September 30
Bing, Season 1C
Gotham, Seasons 1-5
Magnolia Content
The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
The Craftsman, Season 1
The Established Home, Season 1
Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
Growing Floret, Season 1
Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
In with the Old, Season 1
Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
Point of View: A Designer Profile
Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
Silos Baking Competition
Van Go, Seasons 1-2
Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2