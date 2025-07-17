The New ‘Mortal Kombat II’ Trailer Is Crazy Bloody

The new Mortal Kombat II trailer definitely earns its red-band. This is the kind of trailer filled with the sort of over-the-top violence that the franchise has been known for since the 1990s, when parents freaked out about kids playing as characters who ripped each others’ spines out and punched people’s heads off.

So fans will probably be delighted to see just how “faithful” the trailer for Mortal Kombat II is. This sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat (which was also R-rated) also features the debut of a classic Kombat hero, Johnny Cage, now played by Dredd and Star Trek star Karl Urban. (Returning cast members from the previous film include Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion.

Watch the Mortal Kombat II trailer below:

You don’t see a lot of film trailers with dudes getting cut in half vertically. But hey: It’s Mortal Kombat. Slicing dudes in half the long way is basically central to the concept. (Or maybe the “koncept” in this case.)

Like the first film in this Mortal Kombat franchise, Mortal Kombat II is directed by Simon McQuoid. The first movie, which opened during the Covid-19 pandemic, grossed roughly $85 million in theaters even though it also premiered simultaneously on HBO Max. It’ll be interesting to see if the sequel tops that figure, as it will only premiere in theaters and then come to straming later on.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Mortal Kombat II is scheduled to open in theaters and in IMAX on October 24.

