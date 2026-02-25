It’s already been five years since the first Mortal Kombat movie. (Technically the second first Mortal Kombat movie if you want to include the one that was released way back in 1995.) Released in the midst of the pandemic, during the year when Warner Bros. released all of its blockbusters in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, the film did well enough to earn a sequel.

But then delays hit. First there were the Hollywood strikes of 2023. Then the film got pushed back from its first release date of October of 2025 to May of 2026. Hopefully the filmmakers used all that time to cook up a worthy film and not another Mortal Kombat Annihilation, one of the most infamous video game movies ever made.

This Mortal Kombat sequel adds several new fighters to the mix, none bigger than Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban. He appears to be the central figure in this story, as he recruited to fight for Earth in the latest Mortal Kombat tournament.

Other very recognizable MK additions include Kitana (Adeline Rudolph)

And Jade (Tati Gabrielle)...

Here is the sequel’s official synopsis:

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders. Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

After that long delay, Mortal Kombat II is now scheduled to open in theaters on May 8.