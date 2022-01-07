‘The Boys’ Season 3 Announces Premiere Date With New Teaser

Superhero satire series The Boys is returning for its third season. During the latest installment of Vought News Network, Amazon revealed the show’s summer premiere date. Three new episodes of the The Boys will arrive in early June, with subsequent episodes dropping each Friday until the season finale in July.

Watch the Vought News Network clip below, which teases the upcoming season before officially unveiling Season 3’s release date. In addition, the segment also offers some updates on The Boys’ upcoming spinoff show:

The ensemble cast for The Boys Season 3 includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s best-selling comic, the show follows the sensationalized superhero group called the Seven, run by conglomerate Vought International. Underneath their lofty façade, the members of the Seven are actually shallow celebrity figures who get away with unspeakably corrupt acts. The new season will introduce us to Payback, Vought’s premiere team of superheroes before The Seven was formed.

Showrunner Eric Kripke is joined by executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, as well as Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty. Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the show's first season was well-received. Season 2 proved to be even better, currently sitting at 97 percent Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Boys returns for Season 3 on June 3, 2022.