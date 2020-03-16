For the first time in history, all movie theaters in both New York City and Los Angeles are ordered to shut their doors to the public due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The news was announced over the weekend by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, following North America's lowest box office weekend in 22 years.

Movies that did appear in theaters this past weekend include Pixar’s Onward, Universal’s The Hunt, and Sony’s Bloodshot. However, high profile releases such as Disney's Mulan, Paramount's A Quiet Place Part II and MGM's No Time to Die have been temporarily pulled from their release calendars. For the regions of the country where theaters will remain open, AMC Theaters is still implementing regulations to help prevent the spread of the virus. Because the CDC has now recommended the public avoid gatherings of 50 or more people, AMC Theaters will cap their screenings off at 50, or 50 percent of tickets, whichever is fewer.

As of now, both New York and Los Angeles have also been ordered to close down their bars, nightclubs, restaurants (take-out is okay), gyms, and other entertainment venues. Grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open. Said de Blasio on Twitter last Sunday: "We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary."

Until conditions approve, do your best to stay inside, keep calm, and watch Netflix.