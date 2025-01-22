For basically the entire history of film, we’ve been looking to the future and imagining what it would look like five, ten, 15, 50 years from now, using whatever current technology and geopolitics we have to track trends and attempt to predict what the world is going to look like before we get there. Sometimes we’re pretty accurate, and sometimes we let our imagination get away from us, but it’s always interesting to look back and see if any of those predictions ended up coming true.

Since we’re in the mid 2020s, our real world timeline is catching up with a bunch of “futuristic” movies from the past, some more prescient than others. 2025 is a big year in film — it sounds like the future, and it’s situated comfortably in the middle of a decade, not too far away from the past, but not too close, either.

Some of these movies are more famous than others, with a vision of the future that isn’t too far from our current day. We’re in the year of Her, with artificial intelligence taking over our social lives. We’re also in the year of Pacific Rim and the little known made-for-TV movie Futuresport, which, thankfully, don’t have that many similarities to our current reality. Let’s look back at some of these forward-looking films and see which ones hold up, which are still pretty silly, and which ones might be more prescient than we could have even imagined.

