Are you sitting down? You should be sitting down for this. Make sure you’re sitting down.

1975 is now 50 years ago.

To put this in perspective, when the biggest film of 1975 — a humble little horror thriller about a shark that gets hunted down by a trio of alcoholics because the poor fish committed the unforgivable crime of being very hungry — initially opened in theaters, the big movie from 50 years ago was Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush.

That’s right. Jaws is as old now as silent movies were when Jaws came out. (I told you you should be sitting down for this.)

If you were alive for 1975 — or even if you just remember watching the movies of 1975 as a kid in the 1980s or ’90s — this can be a very tough pill to swallow. But we have no choice. We have to accept it. Time marches on.

And for the 25 movies below, which run the gamut from huge blockbusters to arty classics to big awards movies to the tiny indie debuts of some of the 20th century’s biggest filmmakers, time has marched on to such a degree that they are now all half a century old. Every single one. Old old old. Sigh.

Still sitting down? The movies that came out in the year 2000 are now 25 years old. 2000 was a quarter century ago. None of this makes any sense. Regardless, here are 25 movies turning 50 years old in 2025.

25 Movies Turning 50 in 2025 1975 was a big year for movies — all of which are now 50 years old.

READ MORE: 10 ’70s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today