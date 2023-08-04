‘Mutant Mayhem’: Every Ninja Turtle Easter Egg You Missed

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Mutant Mayhem has a visual style inspired by the doodles and notebook sketches of teenagers — a perfect way to infuse this movie about teenagers (who happen to be mutant ninja turtles) with authentic adolescent energy. But if you watch closely, you’ll notice that sometimes we see the Turtles’ own dreams or fantasies, which are drawn in an even more sketchy style — which definitely resembles the look of the Turtles in their earliest comic book appearances by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs and hidden references to Ninja Turtles lore you might have missed in Mutant Mayhem. Our latest Ninja Turtles video shows you dozens of them, including all the questions April has written down in her notebook for the Turtles, the costume one of the Turtles wears that was clearly inspired by one of the more ridiculous Ninja Turtles Playmates action figures, and the callback to the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nintendo game that was super hard to beat. Watch the full video below:

