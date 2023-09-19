What’s more powerful than Turtle Power? Watching movies at home on streaming, obviously.

And now, those two things have merged, with this summer’s animated hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem making its way to streaming via Paramount+. You can watch the movie there right now. Go ahead. Go for it.

The latest reinvention of the inexplicably durable kids property was produced, co-written, and co-starring Seth Rogen, and reimagines the Turtles as a quartet of quirky brothers who want nothing more than to be accepted and to go to high school like any other teenager who is not a mutant ninja turtle. They decide the best way to do that is to become heroes, which puts them into conflict with another mutant named Superfly, voiced by Ice Cube.

This latest Ninja Turtles film earned more than $110 million in U.S. theaters, and did well enough to get Paramount to begin work on a sequel and an animated spinoff TV series called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

We were big fans of the movie here at ScreenCrush as well. In my review, I wrote...

While Mutant Mayhem obviously originated from the same commercial impulse, it adds a lot of novel wrinkles to the old Ninja Turtles formula. With scratchy animation and surreal running jokes about milking turtles for their precious mutated bodily fluids, it doesn’t feel like something extruded from the Hollywood IP factory, and the surreal visuals are downright psychedelic at times. The whole package is so trippy and weird. You know, if I didn’t know any better, I would swear the guys who made this — Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg was it? — took a lot of drugs.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now available on Paramount+. It’s best enjoyed with a pizza with some really weird toppings on it.

