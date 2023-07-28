The Secret Connection Between Marvel and ‘Ninja Turtles’

You might know that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles started life as a tiny indie comic book in the 1980s. You might know they were created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, and that their very first issues were published in black and white by Mirage Comics. But what you might not realize is that Eastman and Laird were heavily inspired in creating the Ninja Turtles by Marvel Comics — and especially the work of writer/artist Frank Miller (who later created Sin City and The Dark Knight Returns) on Marvel’s Daredevil.

In our latest video, we’ll show you how Daredevil directly influenced certain aspects of the Ninja Turtles comic book origin, as well as core elements of their mythology like the Shredder, Splinter, and the Foot Clan. (The ninjas in Daredevil comics are known as “The Hand.”) We’ll also explain why a Marvel/Ninja Turtles crossover is not as outlandish as you might think. Watch the video below:

