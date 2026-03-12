Stewie Griffin Is Officially Getting His Own ‘Family Guy’ Spinoff

Oh, Rupert! Great news for fans of Family Guy: Stewie Griffin is officially getting his very own spinoff series.

Deadline reports Fox has ordered two seasons of Stewie, a new Family Guy spinoff series focused on the titular fan-favorite, evil genius baby character. An exact episode count has not yet been revealed.

According to an official synopsis, the spinoff will see Stewie begrudgingly forced to enroll in a brand new preschool after getting kicked out of his last school. After slowly bonding with his equally miserable peers, Stewie uses his arsenal of fantastical devices, such as his infamous time machine, to travel through time and space, “turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure.”

The animated series comes from Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, who will executive produce as well as continue to voice Stewie on the new show. MacFarlane co-created Stewie with his longtime Family Guy write-producer Kirk Butler, who will serve as showrunner for the offshoot.

“I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show,” MacFarlane joked in a statement.

Stewie, which marks Family Guy’s second spinoff series following The Cleveland Show, is expected to premiere on Fox sometime during the 2027-2028 season. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Stewie isn’t the only animated series from MacFarlane on the horizon, however. An animated show based on MacFarlane’s Ted franchise is currently in production at Peacock.

The animated series will take place after the events of the two live-action Ted movies, with stars Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth set to reprise their roles by voicing their cartoon counterparts. MacFarlane will continue to voice the titular foul-mouthed teddy bear.

