Neve Campbell Says She’s ‘Having Conversations’ About ‘Scream 5’

Last fall, there were reports that Scream was getting its first new movie since the death of series director Wes Craven. At that time, the projected sounded more like a reboot of the Scream concept of meta-slasher movies, but now it looks it could be more like a Scream 5, because the franchise’s perennial star, Neve Campbell says she has been having talks about returning for the movie.

She told Rotten Tomatoes that she’s had “conversations” about the movie with its directors, Ready or Not’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. While she says the timing is “a bit challenging because of COVID” and that it’s “going to take some time to figure out how it’s all going to work” she did add that they are now “negotiating.” That sounds pretty promising.

Campbell notes that the directors have impressed her with their love of the series and Craven, who passed away in 2015:

The two directors wrote me a very touching letter about Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him, and that meant a great, great deal to me. So we’ll see. Hopefully we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it.

Scream 4 was Craven’s final film; it was released back in 2011. At the time of the first reports of this new reboot or sequel, Scream’s co-creator and writer Kevin Williamson, was not involved with the film.