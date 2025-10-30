‘Scream 7’ Trailer Teases the Return of a Classic Character

Listen carefully to the end of the trailer for Scream 7. Right before the final credits, a voice can be heard saying “This is gonna be fun.” Did you catch it?

That’s Matthew Lillard, who hasn’t been in a Scream since the very first film. (That’ll happen when your character turns out to be Ghostface, those guys don’t tend to survive past one movie in this franchise.) But that’s Lillard’s unmistakable voice in the trailer, and Lillard has been confirmed as a cast member in the seventh Scream. How exactly that will work, or who he will play, and what state of dead or alive they will be, remains to be seen.

Also returning to the franchise after missing the previous sequel is Neve Campbell who stars once again Sidney Prescott, Ghostface’s favorite target. The film also features Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey, who (spoiler alert) died in Scream 5. Scream is one of the few slasher franchises without supernatural elements, so it will be interesting to see how these old characters are brought back into the story.

The other notable part of this seventh film, which was heavily reworked after the franchise’s younger generations of stars, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega both left the project during development, is that it marks the first Scream directed by Kevin Williamson who created the series way back in the ’90s for director Wes Craven.

New additions to the Screamiverse include Isabel May as Sidney’s daughter and Joel McHale as Sidney’s husband. Watch the Scream 7 trailer below:

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Scream 7 is scheduled to open in theaters on February 27, 2026

