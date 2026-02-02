The new poster for Scream 7 has a big logo in the bottom left corner with Ghostface an the number “30.” That’s because 2026 marks 30 years of Scream. Think about that. The slasher movie clichés that Scream was created to mock were only, at most, 20 years old when Scream first hit theaters in 1996. Now Scream itself is 30! That is truly horrifying.

And 30 years later, Sidney, played by Neve Campbell, is still fighting Ghostface, too. Campbell and Courteney Cox — and Matthew Lillard, somehow returning to Scream for the first time since that original film 30 years ago. Nobody knows quite what Lillard’s Stu is doing in Scream 7 — Did he survive the first movie somehow, and then bide his time for three decades waiting for revenge??? — but you can hear Lillard in the latest trailer. (We won’t have to wait to much longer to find out; the movie debuts at the end of the month.)

Watch the Scream 7 trailer below:

Here’s the new poster for the film as well, which contains that deeply offensive Scream 30 logo.

However big his role is, Matthew Lillard is credited on that poster — ahead of Joel McHale and Courtney Cox. So it’s got to be more than a teeny tiny cameo.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Scream 7 is set to premiere in theaters on February 26.

