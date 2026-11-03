Sidney Prescott will face off with Ghost Face yet again.

Neve Campbell, the perennial star of the Scream franchise — who has appeared in all but one of the series’ movies to date — told Associated Press that a seventh sequel to the long-running slasher is among her upcoming projects

Asked what else was is in the future for her, Campbell mentioned “Scream 8 ... that’s in the pipeline as well ... I’ll be in it.”

Paramount Paramount

READ MORE: ScreenCrush’s (or ScreamCrush’s) Review of Scream 7

Obviously she did not give any specifics about the sequel or its plot.

Campbell returned as the lead of Scream 7 after sitting out 2023’s Scream VI over a contract dispute. Although she was initially going to be a part of that film as well, she later changed her mind, and released a statement that read “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream ...I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” Scream VI did feature Sidney Prescott’s eternal frenemy Gale Weathers, played by Courteney Cox, and seeral members of the younger cast of heroes first introduced in 2022’s Scream legacyquel.

Then several of Scream VI’s young cast were either fired or decided not to return for Scream 7, at which point Campbell did agree to reprise her role as Sidney for yet sequel. That film, which featured Sidney and her teenage daughter (played by Isabel May) fending off a new Ghost Face, was written and directed by Scream creator Kevin Williamson.

Although the film got mixed reviews from critics, it was also the highest-grossing Scream to date. It ultimately earned $213 million worldwide, beating the previous franchise record held by the original Scream and its $173 million in total box office. At that point, you knew they would try to make a sequel. And Campbell and Cox are by far the biggest stars left in the franchise. (Well, plus Ghost Face himself.)