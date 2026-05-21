Hello Sidney ... uh, this is awkward, can I borrow your Paramount+ password?

If you want to stream Scream 7 you’ll need a Paramount+ account, because that’s where the latest installment of the long-running slasher satire series is headed, one week from today.

The film was the first in the series directed by Kevin Williamson, the creator (and frequent writer) of the Scream saga. And it was as big of a hit in theaters as Scream has ever had. The new sequel grossed $121.9 million in the U.S. and $213 million worldwide, making it was the highest-grossing Scream to date. (Those numbers don’t account for inflation, obviously.)

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After she sat out Scream VI in a contract dispute, Neve Campbell returned to star in Scream 7 as the franchise’s longtime heroine, Sidney Prescott, now a mom trying to defend her own teenage daughter (Isabel May) from a new Ghostface.

It was a great premise for a Scream sequel — with a little bit of an underwhelming execution. From my review of the film earlier this year...

One of the nice parts about the Scream franchise is you never have to work too hard to discover what they’re about. The characters come right out and say it. At one point in Scream 7, someone stands up and helpfully declares: This time it’s about nostalgia. That’s slightly uncomfortable territory for a Scream sequel. True, with seven films spread over 30 years, this series has plenty of material to look back upon. But Scream was once the ultra-modern, ultra-meta horror franchise. Now it’s so old it has two totally different legacy casts; a handful of survivors from its original ’90s trilogy, and the ones from a pair of legacyquels released in the last few years. In Scream 7, both casts run into trouble with a new Ghostface — and with six movies worth of plot baggage and recycled tropes, some of which has been trotted out so many times they threaten to ossify into precisely the sort of clichés Scream movies used to mock.

But hey: If you’re already a Paramount+ subscriber, it doesn’t cost anything extra to try out Scream 7 yourself and see what you think. It premieres on Paramount+ on May 28.

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