Whem I was a kid a Halloween Costume was a dopey plastic mask held in place by a rubber band, and a smock with the character’s name on it. (I don’t recall Mr. Spock’s wearing a glowing picture of his own face on his chest on Star Trek, do you?)

Times have really changed — and so have movie-inspired Halloween costumes. These disguises now come with way more than a flimsy face and an oversized apron. Props, form-fitting bodysuits, padded muscles, and elaborate, inflated characters are the name of the game.

With Halloween season officially upon us, with pumpkin spices filling the air, and with every empty storefronts now filled with Spirit Halloweens (Or should that be Spirits Halloween? Is it like an attorneys general type situation?) let’s take a look at some of 2026’s more notable Halloween offerings inspired by the world of film. Many come from titles released over the past year; at least one is not even due in theaters until December. Others dip back into the history of cinema to give people (and their dogs) the chance to embody their favorite movie characters (and dinosaurs [and at least one inanimate object]).

Let’s take a look at 20 of the most amusing movie-inspired costumes you can buy for Halloween this year — with prices and direct links to where to buy them, just in case, you (like me) feel the urge to dress your child like Ben Stiller’s sadistic dodgeball jerk. Also: My own already-purchased Halloween costume is in here somewhere. I’ll leave it to you to guess which one I’ll be wearing on October 31.

20 Movie-Inspired Costumes for Halloween 2026 It’s time to find a Halloween costume, movie fans. Here are some of this year’s options. (We, uh, might not wear most of these out in public. But no judgment shall be passed on anyone who does.)

READ MORE: The 10 Best Movie Franchises of the Last 10 Years

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