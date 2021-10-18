New ‘Ghostbusters’ Trailer Shows the New Team in Action

Terror dogs, gunner seats, remote controlled ghost traps, oh my.

The new international trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife does not include appearances from any of the original Ghostbusters cast, like Bill Murray or Ernie Hudson. But it does feature an appearance from the Terror Dogs, and maybe a very brief glimpse of Gozer, the interdimensional god who caused all the problems for New York City in the first Ghostbusters. (The Terror Dogs were Gozer’s minions, so a Gozer role would definitely check out.) It’s also got more of the backstory for the film, where the late Egon Spengler’s family moves into his old house in Oklahoma, and discovers that they are sitting on a stash of old Ghostbusters equipment — and possibly a whole new batch of ghosts too.

Plus, you actually get to see the new ghost, Muncher, in action. Everyone loves Muncher. He munches things! Classic. Watch the new Ghostbusters trailer below:

Well, it definitely looks like a Ghostbusters movie, even if the actual Ghostbusters don’t really appear in the film. Here is the film’s official trailer:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mum and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on November 19.