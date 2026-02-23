It’s a brand new week and that means new series and new TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can check out a brand-new police procedural, as well as a handful of iconic reality shows returning with exciting new seasons. Plus, hit comedy Scrubs returns for a long-awaited revival.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

The Voice

Previously victorious coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend lead a new group of talented musical contestants in a “Battle of Champions” in the 29th season of The Voice.

Where to watch The Voice: The singing competition premieres its 29th season with a two-hour special episode on February 23 on NBC at 9PM E.T. You can also stream The Voice on Peacock.

CIA

In this FBI spinoff, an unpredictable CIA case officer and by-the-book FBI agent team up to protect the U.S. from domestic terrorism threats.

Where to watch CIA: The police procedural premieres at 10PM E.T. on February 23 on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

READ MORE: Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in March

Survivor

Featuring a cast of returning contestants and an interactive theme of “In the Hands of the Fans,” Survivor returns this year for its milestone 50th season.

Where to watch Survivor: The long-running survival reality competition premieres its latest season on CBS with a special three-hour episode airing 8-11PM E.T. on February 25. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Scrubs

J.D. and Turk reunite alongside a new group of interns at Sacred Heart hospital as they navigate complicated advancements in medicine, friendship, and personal challenges in this revival of the hit comedy series.

Where to watch Scrubs: The revival series premieres with two back-to-back episodes on ABC at 8PM E.T. on February 25. You can also stream the show on Hulu.

The Gray House

A group of brave women including a socialite, her mother, a former slave, and a courtesan team up to operate a Union spy network during the Civil War in The Gray House.

Where to watch The Gray House: All eight episodes of the historical drama series premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 26.

Get our free mobile app