New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can catch a sharp new docuseries about the 2000s pop culture phenomenon America’s Next Top Model. Plus, Netflix premieres a new adult animated show and Prime Video releases a new erotic thriller series starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia.

56 Days

In 56 Days, Oliver and Ciara begin an intense relationship following a chance supermarket encounter, but their romance is revealed to hide shocking secrets when they’re later investigated for murder.

Where to watch 56 Days: The romantic thriller premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 18.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model

Host Tyra Banks as well as former judges, model contestants, and industry insiders look back at the complicated legacy of iconic 2000s reality show America’s Next Top Model in this new docuseries.

Where to watch Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model: The three-part docuseries premieres on Netflix on February 16.

Being Gordon Ramsay

Being Gordon Ramsay follows the famous celebrity chef as he navigates family life alongside the high-intensity launch of a new culinary experience in London.

Where to watch Being Gordon Ramsay: The six-episode docuseries premieres on Netflix on February 18.

Strip Law

In Strip Law, an uptight lawyer teams up with a flamboyant magician to bring some flash and flair to his business as he navigates bizarre clients and chaotic cases in Las Vegas.

Where to watch Strip Law: The animated series premieres exclusively on Netflix on February 20.

Portobello

Portobello tells the stranger-than-fiction real-life story of iconic Italian TV host Enzo Tortora, who found himself at the center of a national scandal when he was falsely accused of mafia-related crimes in the 1980s.

Where to watch Portobello: The six-part Italian drama series based on a true story premieres on HBO Max on February 20.

