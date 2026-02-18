Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in March 2026

Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in March 2026

Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again is born again in March on Disney+. Season 2 of the latest Marvel show — which was a revival of a Marvel TV series on Netflix with much of the same cast — premieres on March 24.

Also coming to Disney+ and its sister service Hulu in March: More episodes of Disney’s vertical-first short series Locker Stories. Plus: Hulu is getting Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, Joaquim Trier’s Sentimental Value, and the new comedy Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice starring James Marsden, Eiza González, and Vince Vaughn.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ and Hulu in March 2026...

Sunday, March 1
Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) - Premiere
Hulu: It Was Just an Accident (2025)
Disney+ and Hulu: Vet Detective - Premiere
Hulu: The Secret Agent (2025)

Monday, March 2
Disney+ and Hulu: In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes

Tuesday, March 3
Disney+ and Hulu: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - New Episode
Disney+: BeddyByes - Premiere

Wednesday, March 4
Disney+ and Hulu: Battle of Fates (Hulu Original) - Season Finale
Hulu: RJ Decker (ABC) - Premiere

Friday, March 6
Hulu: Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Saturday, March 7
Disney+: Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode

Sunday, March 8
Disney+ and Hulu: Ghost Elephants - Premiere

Monday, March 9
Disney+ and Hulu: In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes

Tuesday, March 10
Disney+ and Hulu: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - New Episode

Wednesday, March 11
Hulu: Sunny Nights (Season 1) (Cineflix) - Premiere

Thursday, March 12
​​​​​Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 4) (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Friday, March 13
​​​​​​Hulu: Malpractice (Complete Series) (ITV)

Saturday, March 14
Hulu: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 4) (ABC) - Premiere
Disney+: Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode

Sunday, March 15
Hulu: The 98th Oscars (ABC) - Streaming live beginning at 7pm ET
Hulu: The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose (ABC) - Streaming live following The Oscars
Hulu: Rooster Fighter (Viz) - Premiere

Monday, March 16
Disney+ and Hulu: In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes

Tuesday, March 17
Hulu: Agatha Christie Library (ITV)
Disney+ and Hulu: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - New Episode

Wednesday, March 18
Hulu: The Nanny (Complete Series) (Sony)
Disney+: Short Circuit Experimental Films: Life Drawings - Premiere
Disney+: Short Circuit Experimental Films: Maddie & The Test - Premiere

Saturday, March 21
Hulu: Garfield (2024)
Disney+: Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode

Sunday, March 22
Hulu: Summertide (Seasons 1-2) (Abacus Media Rights)

Monday, March 23
Hulu: The Bachelorette (Season 22) (ABC) - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Hulu: Sentimental Value (2025)

Tuesday, March 24
Disney+ and Hulu: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - New Episode
Disney+: Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - Premiere at 6pm PT
Disney+: Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special (Disney+ Original) - Premiere
Disney+: Magicampers - Premiere

Friday, March 27
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 6) - New Episodes
Hulu: Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Disney+: Versa: Short Film - Premiere

Saturday, March 28
Hulu: Dangerous Animals (2025)
Disney+: Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode

Monday, March 30
Disney+: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - Streaming live at 8/7c
Disney+ and Hulu: In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Super Animals (Season 3) - New Episodes
Hulu: Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! (Season 1B) (Disney XD)

Tuesday, March 31
Disney+ and Hulu: If It's Tuesday... It's Murder (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Also Coming To Disney+ This Month
Disney+: The Breslau Murders (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
Disney+: Call My Agent Berlin (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
Disney+: Couch (Season 1) (English episodes only)
Disney+: Daughter of Fire (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
Disney+: The Manipulated (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
Disney+: To Cook a Bear (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
Disney+: Would You Marry Me (Season 1) (Hulu Original)

