Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in March 2026
Daredevil: Born Again is born again in March on Disney+. Season 2 of the latest Marvel show — which was a revival of a Marvel TV series on Netflix with much of the same cast — premieres on March 24.
Also coming to Disney+ and its sister service Hulu in March: More episodes of Disney’s vertical-first short series Locker Stories. Plus: Hulu is getting Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, Joaquim Trier’s Sentimental Value, and the new comedy Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice starring James Marsden, Eiza González, and Vince Vaughn.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ and Hulu in March 2026...
Sunday, March 1
• Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) - Premiere
• Hulu: It Was Just an Accident (2025)
• Disney+ and Hulu: Vet Detective - Premiere
• Hulu: The Secret Agent (2025)
Monday, March 2
• Disney+ and Hulu: In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Tuesday, March 3
• Disney+ and Hulu: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - New Episode
• Disney+: BeddyByes - Premiere
Wednesday, March 4
• Disney+ and Hulu: Battle of Fates (Hulu Original) - Season Finale
• Hulu: RJ Decker (ABC) - Premiere
Friday, March 6
• Hulu: Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Saturday, March 7
• Disney+: Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode
Sunday, March 8
• Disney+ and Hulu: Ghost Elephants - Premiere
Monday, March 9
• Disney+ and Hulu: In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Tuesday, March 10
• Disney+ and Hulu: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - New Episode
Wednesday, March 11
• Hulu: Sunny Nights (Season 1) (Cineflix) - Premiere
Thursday, March 12
• Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 4) (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Friday, March 13
• Hulu: Malpractice (Complete Series) (ITV)
Saturday, March 14
• Hulu: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 4) (ABC) - Premiere
• Disney+: Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode
Sunday, March 15
• Hulu: The 98th Oscars (ABC) - Streaming live beginning at 7pm ET
• Hulu: The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose (ABC) - Streaming live following The Oscars
• Hulu: Rooster Fighter (Viz) - Premiere
Monday, March 16
• Disney+ and Hulu: In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Tuesday, March 17
• Hulu: Agatha Christie Library (ITV)
• Disney+ and Hulu: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - New Episode
Wednesday, March 18
• Hulu: The Nanny (Complete Series) (Sony)
• Disney+: Short Circuit Experimental Films: Life Drawings - Premiere
• Disney+: Short Circuit Experimental Films: Maddie & The Test - Premiere
Saturday, March 21
• Hulu: Garfield (2024)
• Disney+: Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode
Sunday, March 22
• Hulu: Summertide (Seasons 1-2) (Abacus Media Rights)
Monday, March 23
• Hulu: The Bachelorette (Season 22) (ABC) - Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
• Hulu: Sentimental Value (2025)
Tuesday, March 24
• Disney+ and Hulu: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - New Episode
• Disney+: Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - Premiere at 6pm PT
• Disney+: Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special (Disney+ Original) - Premiere
• Disney+: Magicampers - Premiere
Friday, March 27
• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 6) - New Episodes
• Hulu: Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice (Hulu Original) - Premiere
• Disney+: Versa: Short Film - Premiere
Saturday, March 28
• Hulu: Dangerous Animals (2025)
• Disney+: Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode
Monday, March 30
• Disney+: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - Streaming live at 8/7c
• Disney+ and Hulu: In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
• Disney+ and Hulu: Super Animals (Season 3) - New Episodes
• Hulu: Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! (Season 1B) (Disney XD)
Tuesday, March 31
• Disney+ and Hulu: If It's Tuesday... It's Murder (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Also Coming To Disney+ This Month
• Disney+: The Breslau Murders (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
• Disney+: Call My Agent Berlin (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
• Disney+: Couch (Season 1) (English episodes only)
• Disney+: Daughter of Fire (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
• Disney+: The Manipulated (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
• Disney+: To Cook a Bear (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
• Disney+: Would You Marry Me (Season 1) (Hulu Original)