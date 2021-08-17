New York Comic-Con 2020 was canceled due to Covid, but the 2021 edition is moving ahead despite the significant rise in cases around the country due to the more contagious delta variant. That doesn’t mean the con will be back to the way things were prior to 2020 though. Today, the convention announced new safety protocols that will require all attendees to provide proof of a Covid vaccine in order to attend.

According to the convention’s official website, they are still working out the full details but will require “that everyone entering the Javits Center over the age of 12 will need to be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved or authorized by the FDA or WHO against COVID-19 in order to attend and participate at NYCC and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry.” Proof of vaccination will be accepted in the form of “a physical copy of their vaccination card along with a government issued ID reflecting the name on the documentation.” New York State residents can use their Excelsior Pass app on their smartphone as proof as well.

Those under 12 who are not eligible to receive a vaccine will have to provide a “negative rapid antigen COVID-19 test taken within 6 hours of entry to each day of the event or negative lab PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entry of each day of the event.” Everyone — over or under 12, vaccinated or not — will also need to wear a mask at all times indoors, except when seated eating or drinking. (Presumably this is a mask that covers your nose and mouth, not like a Robin domino mask.)

Local conventions have resumed in some areas around the country this summer, but New York Comic-Con is typically one of the biggest events of its kind, previously drawing well over 100,000 guests in a typical year. San Diego Comic-Con was canceled for 2021, but the convention is still planning a smaller event over Thanksgiving weekend in San Diego. New York Comic-Con will take place from October 7 to 10 at the Javits Center in Manhattan.