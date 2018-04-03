‘Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Goes Back to School With Tiffany Haddish
There’s something that just makes sense about the image of Kevin Hart wearing a backpack in a high school hallway. It’s definitely not related to his height, nope, not at all.
In Night School Hart doesn’t play a teen (though, like, he could), but a salesman who’s going back to school to get his GED. He signs up for night school, which is taught by none other than Tiffany Haddish. That’s pretty much all you need to know: this is a comedy starring two beloved comedians in a bunch of goofy scenarios, like Haddish spanking Hart while he wears a chicken suit, Haddish and Hart blowing raspberries at each other, and, yes, having a dance-off in a club. It’s clear these two have great on-screen chemistry, which is no surprise considering they go way back in real life.
Here’s the full synopsis:
Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.
Night School comes finds Haddish reteaming with her Girl’s Trip director Malcolm D. Lee, and also stars Rob Riggle, Keith David, Ben Schwartz, Romany Malco, Taran Killam and, was that Fat Joe? Meet the most fun night school teacher of your dreams when the film opens September 28.
