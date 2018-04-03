In Night School Hart doesn’t play a teen (though, like, he could), but a salesman who’s going back to school to get his GED. He signs up for night school, which is taught by none other than Tiffany Haddish. That’s pretty much all you need to know: this is a comedy starring two beloved comedians in a bunch of goofy scenarios, like Haddish spanking Hart while he wears a chicken suit, Haddish and Hart blowing raspberries at each other, and, yes, having a dance-off in a club. It’s clear these two have great on-screen chemistry, which is no surprise considering they go way back in real life.