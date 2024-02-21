‘Borderlands’ Trailer: The Video Game Is Finally a Movie

It was all the way back in 2021 when they first announced production on Borderlands, based on the hit video game series. It’s taken three whole years for director Eli Roth to get this movie to the screen since then but it’s finally close to its theatrical debut.

The first trailer for the movie — which also underwent reshoots helmed by Deadpool’s Tim Miller — is finally online. It shows us Cate Blanchett’s Lilith, Kevin Hart’s Roland, Ariana Greenblatt’s Tiny Tina, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Tannis, and even Jack Black’s robot Claptrap. They’re all working together in vaguely Guardians of the Galaxy-esque fashion to steal an massive treasure hidden in a secret vault.

From there: Wackiness ensues. Check out the trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Video Game Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is scheduled to open in theaters on August 9. The trailer for the film will debut. online tomorrow.