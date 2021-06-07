‘No Sudden Move’ Trailer: Steven Soderbergh’s New Heist Film

Nobody these days does a heist movie like Steven Soderbergh. The Ocean’s movies, Logan Lucky; he does plenty of other kinds of movies too, but he’s especially good at movies about groups of criminals stealing stuff. He’s back in his element with No Sudden Move, a period crime caper set in Detroit of the 1950s that reunites him with Don Cheadle from the Ocean’s trilogy and Benicio del Toro from Traffic, and adds Stranger Things’ David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, and Uncut Gems’ Julia Fox into the mix. (All told, there are 13 different actors listed above the title on the film’s official poster.)

The trailer looks like vintage Soderbergh: Stylish, twisty, and smart. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: (The film was written by Ed Solomon, writer of films like the Bill & Ted and Now You See Me franchises, Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, and the first X-Men, along with Soderbergh’s Mosaic.)

Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

No Sudden Move makes it world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month, and then debuts on HBO Max on July 1.