James Bond Star Olga Kurylenko Contracts Coronavirus

Coronavirus does not play favorites. It infects everyone, and while it is statistically more dangerous in the old than the young, it can sicken people of any age. Olga Kurylenko is 40 years old — and announced on her Instagram account that she has contracted coronavirus.

Without offering a ton of specifics on her case or how she got sick, Kurylenko wrote that she has been “ill for almost a week” with fever and fatigue as the primary symptoms. She was tested and came up positive for coronavirus. So now she’s “locked up” and resting. “Take care of yourself and do take this serious!” her post concludes. Kurylenko was the star of Daniel Craig’s second James Bond film, Quantum of Solace, playing Camille, another secret agent who teams with Bond to take down Mathiew Almaric’s evil Dominic Greene.

Here’s her Instagram photo:

Kurylenko is far from the first well-known figure to contract coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson remain isolated in an Australian hospital after both were diagnosed with coronavirus while shooting a movie about Elvis Presley with director Baz Luhrmann. Hanks’ most recent update on his condition came yesterday when he wrote on Twitter “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” with a picture of a stuffed kangaroo.