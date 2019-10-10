‘Onward’ Trailer: Meet Pixar’s Newest Road-Tripping Buddies

There are some classic Pixar elements in the new trailer for the studio’s next animated, feature, Onward. It’s about a pair of mismatched buddies — brothers, in this case — who set off on a journey to find something, and reconnect with their father and each other along the way. Of course, there are new aspects too. Not too many Pixar movies have a hard rock score or elves tooling around a fantasy world in a beat-up old van.

The brothers are voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. They try to bring their late father back to life with a magical spell — but something goes wrong and only half of him comes back to life. Like, literally, he’s just a pair of legs with no torso or head. It’s pretty weird stuff for a kids movie! Here’s the trailer:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Set in a suburban fantasy world, “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Also featuring the voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ian and Barley’s mom, Laurel Lightfoot, and Octavia Spencer as the voice of the Manticore, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.”

This trailer is a cut-down version than the footage we were shown from the film at D23. The film itself looked a little more sincere and emotional when it was presented in longer form — these are two brothers who want to meet their dead father, after all — but the trailer does a pretty good idea of conveying the basic premise. Onward opens in theaters on March 6, 2020.