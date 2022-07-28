The countdown to Christopher Nolan’s next movie is on. Like, really extremely literally.

Nolan’s new film is Oppenheimer, a biopic of the famous scientist who helped build the first atomic bomb. The first “announcement” teaser for the film appeared in theaters last weekend and now it is online. Now that it’s a digital trailer, it includes a countdown clock to Oppenheimer’s release next summer. On the trailer’s YouTube page, the trailer is playing on a loop with constantly updating countdown. Take a look:

It also leads to an official website for the film, which also includes the teaser and the countdown clock.

Oppenheimer’s cast is unbelievably stacked. You have the five names on the poster; Cillian Murphy is Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt plays his wife Kitty, Matt Damon is Leslie Groves, the man who oversaw the Manhattan Project, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, the first commissioner of the Atomic Energy Commission, and Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock, a woman who had an affair with Oppenheimer prior to the Manhattan Project. But the movie also co-stars Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Hartnett, Matthew Modine, Dane DeHaan, Michael Angarano, Gary Oldman, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thurlby, and many more.

This will be Nolan’s first movie since the release of Tenet in the fall of 2020, which became notable as the first new release in multiplexes following the entire industry’s extended closure at the start of the Covid pandemic. Tenet ultimately made $363 million worldwide, but Nolan was later upset with its distributor, Warner Bros., when they decided to release their entire 2021 slate of theatrical releases on HBO Max the same day they premiered in theaters. He later publicly said “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio.” Nolan had previously worked with Warner Bros. for almost 20 years, but soon took Oppenheimer to Universal.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.

