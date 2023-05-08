Christopher Nolan’s latest movie is definitely not your typical summer blockbuster. This one is more of a blockbuster in the way that term was originally conceived: A massive bomb dropped from the sky that could destroy a large portion of a city (literally a block buster).

His Oppenheimer is a biopic about scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the key men who helped build the first nuclear bomb. As the new trailer suggests, the film follows Oppenheimer as he assembles a team to create this incredibly powerful new weapon and then, after the bomb has been dropped on Japan, grapples with the repercussions of his actions. It’s based on an award-winning book about Oppenheimer’s life, American Prometheus.

Longtime Christopher Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy stars in the film as Oppenheimer, alongside Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and more. Take a look at the new trailer below.

Well, it definitely looks like more of a fall release than the typical summer fare. But if nothing else, it’ll be a welcome break from all the superheroes and sequels in the middle of July.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to open in theaters on July 21.

