When Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key first went about planning their post-Key & Peele projects in 2015, one of the more interesting titles was Wendell and Wild — a stop-motion animated film from Coraline and Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick. Three years later, it seems like the pair are finally ready to pencil this one into their increasingly busy schedules.

According to Clay McLeod Chapman, who’s co-writing the Wendell and Wild book with Selick, the film adaptation is heading to Netflix with Key and Peele starring:

Peele will also co-write the adaptation with Selick and McLeod Chapman. Back in 2015, Selick described the plot to Variety: “‘Wendell and Wild’ is a comedy about two scheming demon brothers who must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raoul.”

Key and Peele will voice the titular brothers, of course. Based on Selick’s creative history, we can probably expect a dark and spooky tale with plenty of childlike humor, and we’re totally into it. Anytime you put Key and Peele together, we’ll be there.