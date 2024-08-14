LEGO Reveals ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Set

What’s this? A LEGO set inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The set consists of 2,193 pieces, and includes eight mini figures including Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Clause, Lock, Shock, and Barrel, plus Zero the dog and obviously the Mayor figure with two different faces. (The set is recommended for ages 18 and up.)

The set allows you to build three different locations from the movie: Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington’s house and the Halloween Town Hall. The LEGO website boasts about the set’s authentic details, like the walking bathtub, and the chalkboard in Jack’s house with his Christmas formula. If space is a consideration in your purchases of LEGO sets (I know it is in mine), the Nightmare Before Christmas one is 10.5 inches high by 20 inches wide by 10.5 inches deep.

Here are some additional images of the LEGO Nightmare Before Christmas set.

Although only a modest hit when it first debuted in theaters in 1993, the film — often credited to Tim Burton but actually directed by stop-motion auteur Henry Selick — has gone on to become one of Disney’s most enduringly popular ’90s films. Part of its popularity comes from merchandising; for decades Disney has pumped out dolls and action figures and clothes and who knows what else all inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas’ distinctively dark aesthetic. And now it comes in LEGO form too.

LEGO’s The Nightmare Before Christmas set retails for $199.99 and will be available starting on September 6. You can get more details at LEGO’s official website.

This is fun but when do we get a Mars Attacks! LEGO, complete with destructible American landmarks and ACK ACK aliens and a President Jack Nicholson minifigure?