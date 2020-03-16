Pornhub Usage (And Coronavirus Searches) Spike During Isolation

Movie theaters, restaurants, gyms, amusements parks, casinos, sports leagues — everything, everywhere is closing down while people isolate to ride out the spread of coronavirus around the world. There’s really not much left to do to entertain yourself — and given how people are told they must keep their distance in order to prevent the spread of the disease even within families, that leaves even fewer, uh, activities available.

One business that is apparently thriving is Pornhub, the online hub for [checks notes] porn. With people stuck in their homes, and with a lot of time on their hands (and, y’know, other things in their hands) Pornhub itself reports their usage is way up. Not only that, people are actively searching for “coronavirus” on Pornhub; the site claims they’ve had “6.8 million searches” for either “corona” or “covid” in the past 30 days. Please don’t ask me why. I don’t know why. And I choose not to speculate.

They provide this chart with a prominent rise to see exactly how this trend has intensified:

Hourly traffic is up almost six percent on the whole site, and in Italy — where citizens are currently under lockdown due to coronavirus — has seen particularly large increases in traffic day over day.

All these trends certainly make sense. Still, if you are a data, er, nut, this is actually pretty interesting stuff. They have numerous other charts you can look at to compare the increases around the globe. Pornhub takes this data very seriously, and they know what they’re talking about.