The revenge thriller gets a modern twist in Promising Young Woman, one of the standout hits at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. (Believe it or not, it wasn’t that long ago that film festivals still happened in person and people watched movies together in theaters! This all happened this year!) Carey Mulligan stars as a young woman who lives a secret life striking back at men who try to take advantage of women. The film is the feature debut of actress Emerald Fennell, who’s appeared on series like Call the Midwife and The Crown.

Watch the trailer below — it makes it very easy to see why this was one of the more talked about movies out of Sundance 2020. If the movie comes out this year — If! I said if! — it looks like it could generate an interesting discussion:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Promising Young Woman is scheduled to open in theaters on Christmas.