‘Maestro’ Teaser: First Look at Bradley Cooper’s Bernstein Biopic

How’s this for a lineup of producers: Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Bradley Cooper. All of them are credited as producers on Cooper’s upcoming film Maestro, which Cooper also co-wrote, and directed, and stars in as legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The project has been in development for many years; at one point Scorsese himself wanted to direct a film about Bernstein. But when his version never happened, Cooper got involved, as both star and director. The film was finally made, and is now coming to theaters and to Netflix this fall. Here is the first teaser for the film, which also stars Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. The clips, which is in both black and white and color, looks to focus on Bernstein and Montealegre’s relationship over the course of several decades.

There are several more official images (and a first poster) for the film as well...

Maestro is Cooper’s first movie as director since A Star Is Born, another film (albeit a fictional one) about a complex relationship between a musician and his romantic partner. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Maestro is scheduled to open in theaters on November 22. It will then premiere on Netflix on December 20.

