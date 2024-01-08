‘Purple Rain’ Will Become a Stage Musical

I only want to see you laughing in the purple rain ... on Broadway?

That could be in the offing some time in the near future, as news has broken that Purple Rain, the classic ’80s rock film starring (and with music by) Prince, is being adapted as a stage musical.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Purple Rain on stage “will feature a score by Prince, who died in 2016, a book by Pulitzer-Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, whose play Appropriate is currently on Broadway, and direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz, who recently helmed Skin of Our Teeth on Broadway. The book is based on the original screenplay of Purple Rain, written by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn.”

Originally released in 1984, Purple Rain starred Prince as the Kid, an up-and-coming rock star from Minnesota. As successful and famous as the film remains its soundtrack is even bigger, and included several of Prince’s biggest hits, like “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” and the great title track.

I could see this idea working. After all, movies that seem far less suited to the stage have been adapted for Broadway in recent years. Purple Rain already has those killer songs. The tough part is going to be casting a lead — how do you find someone to replace Prince in Purple Rain? Those are some big, extremely fashionable shoes to fill.