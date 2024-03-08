The ‘Stranger Things’ Play Is Headed to Broadway

The Stranger Things stage play that is currently being performed in London appears headed to Broadway.

The play officially premiered on the West End in December of last year. And now, according to Broadway World, the producers are looking at moving the production to New York some time in 2025. The site notes that “the production will hold principal auditions in New York City later this month, with video submissions now open for Equity actors and stage managers.”

They do note that no official announcement has been made so far.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is an official prequel to the hit Netflix series; set within the continuity of the popular sci-fi show, it features younger versions of several of the main characters including Hopper and Joyce, and reveals the origin behind much of the series’ supernatural mythology and how Henry Creel became Vecna.

Here is how Netflix describes the show’s premise:

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

While Stranger Things fans who can’t afford to fly to London will be excited about this news, not everyone was a fan of the show; The New York Times said the production “pummels the audience with sensory overload and its lavish budget.”

