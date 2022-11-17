Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino keeps branching out into new territory. Since the release of his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he’s written his first novel (another version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and now his first book of film criticism (Cinema Speculation). Next up could be his biggest dive into the world of television yet.

At a public talk promoting Cinema Speculation in New York City, Tarantino revealed he is hoping to make a television series in 2023. Per Variety, Tarantino “wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project” but did say it would be an eight-episode mini-series.

Although this would be Tarantino’s biggest TV project to date, it wouldn’t be his first time working in television. He previously directed episodes of ER and CSI, and a few years ago, he expanded his movie The Hateful Eight into a four-part miniseries for Netflix.

For decades, Tarantino has claimed he doesn’t want to be a film director forever, and often claimed he would only direct ten features before he retired. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth movie (he counts the two Kill Bills as one project). So if he sticks to his word, he’s only got one more movie in him. Maybe doing some television could be a way to circumvent his own self-imposed retirement rule for a little while.

One assumes there would be no shortage of TV channels and streaming services that would pay handsomely for a Tarantino TV show. Long before The Hateful Eight miniseries versions, Tarantino’s movies have been episodic and expansive; he seems tailor-made to work in television. So this could potentially be exciting news.

Tarantino’s book, Cinema Speculation, is on sale now.

